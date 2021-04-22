Pretty straightforward. I have lived in multiple locations (within same state) throughout 2020 and as a result find it a bit complicated to determine who I owe local taxes to? Do I prorate? Do I just go with the locality that my employer used to withhold from?
It's relatively rare for US cities to have income taxes. Normally, city taxes are based on property taxes and sales taxes. Are you saying that you've lived in multiple cities in PA that each have income taxes? – Justin Cave 29 mins ago
@JustinCave I live currently in Philadelphia which has an income tax. And the other towns I've been in do as well. – Runeaway3 24 mins ago
@JustinCave 2,968 PA municipalities have a local income tax; it and Ohio are the states with the most widespread local income taxes. Philadelphia has precedence over other locations by state law for commuters and the highest local rate (making it the most known outside of PA); but Pittsburgh, Allentown, Reading, York, Lancaster, Erie, Conshohocken and 2900+ other towns have it. – user662852 20 mins ago
@Runeaway3 I recognize from other questions that you have real estate rental income in Philadelphia. Is your question including this component, or simply wage income? Have you had your employer update your address whenever you have changed your permanent abode, or are you attempting to correct for periods when you did not reside where your employer withheld? (Has your work site for wage income been within Philadelphia? If it has, all other municipalities should be credited by the amounts withheld by Philadelphia, leaving you owing the nothing to the other places) – user662852 5 mins ago