I am intending to invest in Canadian ETFs. I reside overseas. Although I have Canadian SIN, I do not have a permanent address in Canada at the moment. I searched online for platforms which can allow investing from overseas. I found all the Canadian platforms ask for a Canadian address and phone number. For example, BMO investorLine, Wealthsimple and Questrade.

I searched for non-Canadian online platforms which offer international ETFs. But most of them direct me to American ETFs. I cannot seem to find a platform which allows me to invest in Canadian ETFs (I am particularly interested in FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (VCN), but can consider others). Is there a specific term I need to use when I search for such platforms?

