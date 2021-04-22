I have exported transaction data from my credit card company in OFX format. When I import it into Gnucash, the dates that show for the transactions are off by a day or two compared to the dates on my statements. My guess is this has something to do with time zones.

Here's an example record from the OFX file (slightly edited):

<STMTTRN> <TRNTYPE>DEBIT <DTPOSTED>20201208120000[0:GMT] <TRNAMT>-1.00 <FITID>20201208(some more id values here) <NAME>BUSINESS NAME </STMTTRN>

Comparing this to my credit card statements the reported date is off by one day.

How can I fix this?