I have red over Reddit's thread on budgeting. I rarely pay with cash so I already have a record of transactions I made with payment cards. My pay stubs are e-mailed to me. So what's the point of budgeting? Is the actual benefit from grouping purchases into categories and then seeing which areas you should stop spending as much on?
Budgeting is the act of setting amounts, allocating money to various activities and keeping tabs on where your money is going, understanding if or where you can make compromises when you have to react to something unexpected.
The mechanics of collecting the spend data (card statements) or income (payslip) is not budgeting as such.
It is simple: you need budgeting to plan your smaller and bigger future expenses (and savings). Here some examples
- I planned a budget of $100 per month ($1200 per year) for car maintenance and repairs . This money goes into another bank account. Over the last years i never needed more than this amount for yearly maintenance, new tires and suprise repairs because there is always some money left at the end of the year. This sums up over time which enables me to buy new tires after 5 years wenn it is nessecary.
- If you plan to buy a new or used car in the next 5 years you can look how much it will cost. For a used car costing $15.000 in 5 years you need to save $250 per month until you can buy it. This will give you an idea if you can afford the car or not.
- Same goes for vacation. If you save $200 per month for vacation then you know you can afford a hotel for around $2000 and some local expenses for 400€.
You need to subtract these amounts (also for utilities, food, rent, savings, fun and luxury) from your income to see if you stay within your means (not adding debt).
Simply stopping spending if you reach your limit is a good thing. Planning ahead is even better.