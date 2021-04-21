I would like to invest ~$20,000 a year, ideally mainly in funds. I am a British Citizen however I regularly move country, roughly once every 2 years. I have been in the UK for the past 2 years and have been using a stocks and shares ISA with Halifax for this time, however it is not allowed to continue using this when I am not resident in the UK. I will be moving to Canada soon for 18 months, and then after this I will be moving to Switzerland for at least two years, after which I will probably move again.

What options are available for people that regularly move where they are resident? Are any of these tax-free up to a limit like the stocks and shares ISA in the UK?

Thanks