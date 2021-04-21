I am currently trying to decide the best way to allocate my savings, and I would appreciate your input. I am trying to budget roughly based on the idea of using 50% of my post tax income for necessities, 30% for discretionary income, and 20% for savings. In this instance, I am ending up with a savings rate of about 26%, with some potential for more depending on lifestyle adjustments.

Currently I am saving by contributing to my 401k, adding to an emergency fund (and then, after a certain amount, allocating that cash to investments), and servicing existing student loan debt. I am currently paying more than the minimum on the student loan debt, meaning I could theoretically pay less. Currently they are fairly low APR, averaging around 4.5% fixed, which seems to indicate I would likely do better invested in the market.

Furthermore, I could also obviously reduce my allocations to my 401k, but right now I have it set up to get my full match. I am fairly recent out of college, so retirement is a long ways off. Finally, I intend to save most or all of my end of year bonus in cash or investments (not guaranteed, but firm is doing very well as of now).

Currently, I am allocating roughly 50% of my savings to cash or cash equivalents, 30% to student loans, and 20% to my 401k. My medium term goal is to buy property. Buying property confers benefits like no longer having to pay rent, building equity instead, etc. However, I need a downpayment to do so.

With all of that background, here are my more specific questions:

I recently moved and drained most of my emergency fund because of related expenses. Now, I mostly only have assets in the market. Should I reduce 401k contributions, student loan payments, or both, to increase cash savings until I get more of a buffer? Should I prioritize saving / investing cash in general over student loans? There's a small possibility of some federal loan forgiveness, and even if it is unlikely, it feels remiss to prioritize paying those off right now in the event that some or all of them could simply be forgiven. Should I make lower contributions to my 401k to increase cash / investment savings? This theoretically could leave money on the table, but there is a 3 year cliff vest, and it is not incredibly likely that I will be at my current job in that time horizon.

Thanks in advance.