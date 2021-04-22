1

Agiliti Inc. (OTCMKTS: AGLY) is trading in the over-the-counter market right now and it will be listed on the NYSE very soon.

What is the price reaction of this stock on the IPO day? Will the price on the IPO day be similar to the over-the-counter price right now?

I also searched the SEC filing database. The company has not filed any financial report in the last two years. Of course, it filed the S-1 form two months ago.

But the IPO price is 80% more than the over-the-counter price right now. So, I am wondering how the price will change on the IPO day.

Without studying the financials and more information about the company it is difficult to gauge investor reaction to the IPO. My guess is that its current price is only a reflection of the news it was planning to go public on the NYSE, since the stock was trading down around $2 prior to November of 2020.

What the offer price is now doesn't mean it won't change (and it can go down or up) prior to the IPO. Just from a brief glance, they're making about 24% of the company's shares available, so there are a LOT of shares held/controlled by company insiders, and that could make it difficult for the stock to do much once those shares are eligible to trade. Basically, for every publicly trading share there will be THREE shares held by company insiders.

I will say that any time a company like this files an S-1 with a 22-page "RISK FACTORS" section it scares the crap out of me. READ THIS SECTION and you will have a good idea of the headwinds this company is facing and how its past is going to work heavily against it (most notably, pension contribution deferrals since 2002, more than $940 million of debt, etc.)

  • Thanks. But, Agiliti has not filed any financial report for almost 2 years. I think there is no way to know how many outstanding shares Agiliti has. So, there is no way to know the exact valuation this company. This makes me wonder the recent price movement of Agiliti may not be due to the IPO announcement. Moreover, Agiliti will change a ticker symbol after IPO. I don't know whether this matters. – Jerry Zhang 5 hours ago
  • Also, if you buy AGLY today, will the share be converted to AGTI on the IPO day? – Jerry Zhang 5 hours ago
  • @Jerry, if you read the S-1, it tells you how many shares there will be in the new entity. See my edited answer for the link to an article that explains what happens when a company moves from OTC to NYSE. – SRiverNet 5 hours ago
  • I see your point about the 940 million of debt. But this company has 1,903m total assets and 1461m total liability. The total liability has included the 940 million pension debt. So, the pension debt should not be a problem, right? – Jerry Zhang 1 hour ago
  • Be careful what you assume. They list 22 pages of risks for a reason. Don't fall in love just because their tentative IPO price is above their current price. The lack of reliable reports on them is concerning. Do your research and be careful if you decide you have to invest. – SRiverNet 1 hour ago

