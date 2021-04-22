Agiliti Inc. (OTCMKTS: AGLY) is trading in the over-the-counter market right now and it will be listed on the NYSE very soon.

What is the price reaction of this stock on the IPO day? Will the price on the IPO day be similar to the over-the-counter price right now?

I also searched the SEC filing database. The company has not filed any financial report in the last two years. Of course, it filed the S-1 form two months ago.

But the IPO price is 80% more than the over-the-counter price right now. So, I am wondering how the price will change on the IPO day.