Without studying the financials and more information about the company it is difficult to gauge investor reaction to the IPO. My guess is that its current price is only a reflection of the news it was planning to go public on the NYSE, since the stock was trading down around $2 prior to November of 2020.
What the offer price is now doesn't mean it won't change (and it can go down or up) prior to the IPO. Just from a brief glance, they're making about 24% of the company's shares available, so there are a LOT of shares held/controlled by company insiders, and that could make it difficult for the stock to do much once those shares are eligible to trade. Basically, for every publicly trading share there will be THREE shares held by company insiders.
EDIT
Here's a good article on what happens when a company moves from the OTC to NYSE
https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/08/otc-nyse-nasdaq.asp
I will say that any time a company like this files an S-1 with a 22-page "RISK FACTORS" section it scares the crap out of me. READ THIS SECTION and you will have a good idea of the headwinds this company is facing and how its past is going to work heavily against it (most notably, pension contribution deferrals since 2002, more than $940 million of debt, etc.)