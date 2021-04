I recently asked Why didn't my buy limit order become the highest bid? when my odd lot (1 share) buy limit order did not appear in the public list of bids. If odd lot buy orders do not appear in the public list, how do potential sellers know of the existence of odd lot buy orders? My buy order was eventually executed. What I don't understand is: if my order was not advertised to the public, how did the seller manage to sell their shares to me?