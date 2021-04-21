If there was an asset with a fixed supply and ever increasing demand, what would happen to its price once all holders of said asset refused to sell? Obviously this is practically impossible, but just hypothetically? As liquid supply ran down to 0 the price would go up (pretty standard, supply down, demand up = price up) but what would happen when the liquid supply actually hit 0? Would the price just explode upwards towards infinity until one owner capitulated? What if nobody ever did? How could something even have a price with zero liquidity?
What would happen to the price of a high-demand, no-supply asset once liquidity reaches 0?
the price keeps going up till someone thinks it's worth selling. See Volkswagen in 2008 or GameStop in 2021 – Robert Longson 1 hour ago
Wouldn't there be some kind of bidding war? In a bidding war, you can observe a price: the highest bid. – Flux 1 hour ago
You are misunderstanding how pricing works on a stock.
The price you see quoted as the stock price is the last transaction that actually took place. That is, a buyer and a seller agreed on that price. If it gets to a point where no seller wants to give up stock at a price that any buyer is willing to pay, then no sales take place and the quoted stock value does not change.
In addition to the quoted stock price, there is a bid price and an ask price. The bid price is the highest price that buyers are currently offering to buy the stock at. The ask price is the lowest price that sellers are currently offering to sell at. At anytime, a buyer could come along and offer to buy at the ask price; a sale would take place, and the quoted stock value would update and increase. Alternatively, at any time a seller could decide to sell at the bid price, at which point the quoted stock value would decrease.
There is no trading price if there is no trade. There would probably be quotes at a higher and higher bid price by potential buyers until someone decides to sell.