You are misunderstanding how pricing works on a stock.

The price you see quoted as the stock price is the last transaction that actually took place. That is, a buyer and a seller agreed on that price. If it gets to a point where no seller wants to give up stock at a price that any buyer is willing to pay, then no sales take place and the quoted stock value does not change.

In addition to the quoted stock price, there is a bid price and an ask price. The bid price is the highest price that buyers are currently offering to buy the stock at. The ask price is the lowest price that sellers are currently offering to sell at. At anytime, a buyer could come along and offer to buy at the ask price; a sale would take place, and the quoted stock value would update and increase. Alternatively, at any time a seller could decide to sell at the bid price, at which point the quoted stock value would decrease.