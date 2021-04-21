I'm building a POS system on behalf of a client for restaurants. Different items in an order might have different rates of VAT. Some orders might have a discount applied to the order total.

I'm thinking of of using the following method but I'm not 100% sure. Any advice would be much appreciated!

VAT is calculated for each item. The total price and VAT for the whole order is calculated. The discount is subtracted from the total. The effective percentage discount is calculated. The percentage discount is applied to the VAT.

Example

VAT Calculation Example