I'm building a POS system on behalf of a client for restaurants. Different items in an order might have different rates of VAT. Some orders might have a discount applied to the order total.
I'm thinking of of using the following method but I'm not 100% sure. Any advice would be much appreciated!
- VAT is calculated for each item.
- The total price and VAT for the whole order is calculated.
- The discount is subtracted from the total.
- The effective percentage discount is calculated.
- The percentage discount is applied to the VAT.