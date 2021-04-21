You certainly could, but generally you'd want to leave the funds in the account as long as possible. Unless you have a very small amount saved in your Roth IRA, you're not going to spend it all at once. Best to let the funds you don't need to spend immediately continue to grow1 tax free. If you take all the money out as soon as you retire, any earnings on it would be subject to tax.

To access the money, yes, you would sell a bit of one or some or all of the funds in exchange for cash. The proceeds from the sale would still be in your Roth IRA. You can then just transfer that money to your checking account (or have the IRA custodian mail you a check) and spend it. The only reason having multiple funds in the IRA would make this more difficult than having a single fund is that you need to decide which funds to sell, and how much of each to sell. If you have a solid asset allocation strategy, this decision is simplified; sell such that your allocation ends up closer to your target.

1Granted, you may want a more conservative asset allocation once you retire (or near retirement) than you had while you were still working.