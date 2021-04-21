All funds, other than simple major index funds, are simply a scam.

(The "fund industry" is trivial. Companies launch many funds, 4 or 5 a year. One will randomly do well for a couple of years. They then heavily advertise that one to bring in money. If you actually work in the fund "industry," rofl, all that you think about is advertising - cost of acquisition per mark. Err, per customer. Concepts liike "picking stocks" etc. are irrelevant. The only issue is the balance between advertising spend (based on the hilarious random accomplishments of one of your "funds") and cost of acquisition per customer. You'll find that in the next 20-30 years, this insane, risible, just ridiculous "industry" will be bust up by governments.)

Obviously, self-evidently, you can not stock pick.

If there was a human who coudld stock-pick, they would be a trillionaire.

If a "fund" rofl by coincidence found a human who could stock-pick, do you think they'd let anyone else "invest"?

I know nothing, at all, about this "fund", but: it is a scam.