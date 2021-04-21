-1

Are funds like this can be regarded as passive? What are the typical risk associated (defaults, etc)

Since it has quarterly payout, I don't think it would allow re-investment of the payout which technically limits it for a possible growth?

Is the values (10000 x 3% x36) correct to get the total amount of the payout?

  • You're asking several different questions here. I don't know if this is an investment offered in the United States, but in the US, mutual funds will have a prospectus that will discuss the fund's investment strategy (passive, active, etc.). This looks like some form of bond fund, too, since most open ended mutual funds (even if they invest in bonds) won't have a maturity date. Without a ticker/symbol, background information, location, etc. this question is impossible to answer (and even with that information, it's not a good fit because it's multiple questions and too broad at that). – Michael A 7 mins ago
All funds, other than simple major index funds, are simply a scam.

(The "fund industry" is trivial. Companies launch many funds, 4 or 5 a year. One will randomly do well for a couple of years. They then heavily advertise that one to bring in money. If you actually work in the fund "industry," rofl, all that you think about is advertising - cost of acquisition per mark. Err, per customer. Concepts liike "picking stocks" etc. are irrelevant. The only issue is the balance between advertising spend (based on the hilarious random accomplishments of one of your "funds") and cost of acquisition per customer. You'll find that in the next 20-30 years, this insane, risible, just ridiculous "industry" will be bust up by governments.)

Obviously, self-evidently, you can not stock pick.

Let's make the letters bigger:

You Can Not Stock Pick.

If there was a human who coudld stock-pick, they would be a trillionaire.

If a "fund" rofl by coincidence found a human who could stock-pick, do you think they'd let anyone else "invest"?

I know nothing, at all, about this "fund", but: it is a scam.

