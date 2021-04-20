-1

I still remember that in Feb-March, there was a market correction that caused the S&P 500 and DJIA indices to fall 11-12%. However, the falls around this period (or any other period in the last 6 months) does not represent as high a fall. Feb-March show 3-4% falls for the same period. Why so?

Are Stock market charts inaccurate? If not, are the articles which I've read, wrong? Any decently avid follower of the markets would remember this being big news for 1-2 weeks and several prominent investors referring to the correction in their outlooks. So, why this discrepancy?

  Could you add a link and screenshot of the chart?

