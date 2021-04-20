0

Tiered taxes are where one rate applies to amounts below a certain threshold and another for amounts above that threshold, there can potentially be multiple tiers.

Example:

  • below 6,000.99 = 7%
  • 6,001-12,000.99 = 6%
  • 12,001 above = 5%

In the above scenario an item costing 20,000 would be taxed at 6000*.07+6000*.06+8000*.08 = $1420

I'm looking for a real place in the world where this sort of rule applies. Specifically I'm looking to understand how the above rule interacts with the typical makeup of sales tax in the United States where the overall tax rate is composed of various sub-tax rates.

Example: Total Rate 8.25% is made up of

  • State: 3%
  • County: 2%
  • School District Tax Area: 2%
  • City: 1%
  • Special Utility District Tax Area: .25%

It is possible that there is no place that both has tiered taxes and has sub-tax rates. Unfortunately my google-fu has failed me and I have been unable to even figure out if tiered taxes actually exist or are just a thing that some tax software programs support.

Improve this question
New contributor
Robert is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

The only place I see tiered rates in the US is when some jurisdictions have sales tax holidays where if you buy items of a type that are under a threshold, then there is no sales tax due. This frequently happens in late summer for back to school items. But they can also be linked to appliances, or emergency equipment. New shoes under $100 are tax free for one week in August. Certain appliances in November are tax free.

In the US sales taxes are already confusing enough. The tax applied can vary by item type and store type. A bag of chips bought at a grocery store have the sales tax added on. If they are bought at a restaurant they have the sales tax and maybe a local meals tax. It can be even different if the chips are bought at a fast food restaurant and considered a to-go item; they would avoid the meals tax. Also chips are taxed, but diapers aren't. The list depends on the state, and seams to be tweaked every year.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Robert is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.