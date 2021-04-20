I realized I needed to submit an FBAR for the previous year. I earned less than the income threshold, so I didn't submit a tax return.
Do I need to now submit a tax return in addition to the FBAR? Or should I have only filed an FBAR?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I realized I needed to submit an FBAR for the previous year. I earned less than the income threshold, so I didn't submit a tax return.
Do I need to now submit a tax return in addition to the FBAR? Or should I have only filed an FBAR?