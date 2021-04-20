0

I am college student who is claimed as a dependent on my parents' tax return. At the start of 2020, I decided to step into investing and I swing-traded stocks and crypto throughout the year. At the end of the fiscal year, I calculated my net gains and losses, and the total number amounted to only around $250. Other than that, I am unemployed so I don't have any other wages.

I used the IRS Tax Assistant Survey to determine if I need to file. Based on the survey I took on their official website, it says that I am not required to file. However, I should file to avoid the possibility of receiving a notice.

Based on the survey, I should be all clear. However, I'm afraid that because of my large annual trading volume (sum of all my transactions greater than $60K), I might receive a notice.

This is my first time, so I don't know what type of notice that might be. I guess another sub-question is that even if I'm not required to file and receive a notice, what do I do then?

This is for US tax filing.

I did receive several 1099 forms. I do not have any taxes withheld.

    Did you receive any tax forms from your broker? Did you have any taxes withheld? – mhoran_psprep
  You're sure you didn't have any wash sales or anything like that? – Daniel
  I did receive 1099 forms from various brokers and crypto exchanges. I don't have taxes withheld. I would say that out of my hundreds of trades, there are some trades that can be considered wash sales. However, I don't see how it would affect me because I had sold all my positions by the end of the fiscal year. So for instance, I bought a stock for 50, sold for 40 the next day. I bought it back at 45 and sold at 55. If the wash sale rule doesn't apply, I break even. Even if it does apply, I still break even (45+10)-55=0, no? – ARJ

