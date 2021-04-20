I am new to GnuCash. I don't want to track cash money. Money withdrawn from the bank account should be considered spent. I have an Expenses:Cash account for this.

Now I have the situation that I payed something for someone else and get the money back in cash. Let's assume the expense is booked from Liabilities:Credit Card to Expenses:Others . When I get the money back I want to book it from Expenses:Others to Expenses:Cash , but it should appear as a rebate in both accounts, which it doesn't.

I feel that I am using the program wrongly, but where?