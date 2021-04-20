TL;DR: If my investing strategy is a mix of ETFs (50% value, rarely traded) and stocks (50% value, more frequently traded), is it advantageous to do the stocks trading in the tax advantage account and the ETFs in the non-tax advantage account?

I have both Roth 401k and a regular after tax brokerage account. The relative portfolio weights are 40% Roth 401k, 60% brokerage. I invest in ETFs and pick a few stocks in sectors where I believe in the long term outlook. I'm in high tax brackets and in CA which has high taxes. Most of my trading is long term but recently and especially with 2020 I've had more short term moves. I'm considering doing all my "day trading" in my Roth 401k to avoid cap gains taxes and putting my brokerage all in ETFs. Is this smart or is there a reason not to do this? Will this result in better returns due to taxes (including when I finally cash out retirement in 30 years)