0

I have a Lifetime ISA but am looking to move overseas in the next few months. I am yet to buy any property and thus my first property purchase will most likely be overseas, can I use my Lifetime ISA to fund this like I would over here in the UK?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jordan Belfort is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Jordan Belfort is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.