I’m asking because I’m just curious.

What software do hedge funds/Professional bankers use as a charting tool?

Do they use Tradingview or TradeSpider like retail investors? Or do they use something more exclusive?

  • There's more than 1 software option out there. We wouldn't be able to answer this definitively. – BobbyScon 1 hour ago
    I can tell you informally and without references that the vast majority don't use charting at all but that the ones who do will use the charting in their Bloomberg terminal, Refinitiv Eikon or similar as that's their first stop for everything price related given that they cost about $24k per annum – MD-Tech 1 hour ago
Since everyone's looking for an "edge", it's highly likely that they use custom tools in addition to the ones in Bloomberg, as mentioned above.

Everything depends, of course, on what the objective of the firm/fund is and how they like to invest or what they consider their best opportunities.

When I worked in investment banking, we were overrun with customized tools the firm's IT department was always working on to give us additional information and insight. It probably isn't any different elsewhere.

