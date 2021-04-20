What software do hedge funds/Professional bankers use as a charting tool?

Since everyone's looking for an "edge", it's highly likely that they use custom tools in addition to the ones in Bloomberg, as mentioned above.

Everything depends, of course, on what the objective of the firm/fund is and how they like to invest or what they consider their best opportunities.

When I worked in investment banking, we were overrun with customized tools the firm's IT department was always working on to give us additional information and insight. It probably isn't any different elsewhere.