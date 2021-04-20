0

I am wondering what happens if I made a low value swift payment (e.g under £10) which is less than the transaction fee. Would the payment be rejected?

Improve this question
New contributor
Sophie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Sophie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.