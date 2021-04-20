I am aware that negative yield bonds are possible (e.g. by selling a zero coupon bond at a price greater than par value). Are negative coupon bonds possible? I have not found any real-life examples of bonds that have a negative coupon, so I am wondering why they don't exist.
What woud be the advantage over "conventional" negative yield bonds? To me this just sounds like a lot more hassle because you have to track the coupons and get the negative interest later (as the bond issuer). – Manziel 25 mins ago