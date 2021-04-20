1

I am aware that negative yield bonds are possible (e.g. by selling a zero coupon bond at a price greater than par value). Are negative coupon bonds possible? I have not found any real-life examples of bonds that have a negative coupon, so I am wondering why they don't exist.

Improve this question
1
  • What woud be the advantage over "conventional" negative yield bonds? To me this just sounds like a lot more hassle because you have to track the coupons and get the negative interest later (as the bond issuer). – Manziel 25 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.