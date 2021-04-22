This sounds like the definition of a "confidence scheme", in which the scammer does things which at the beginning seem legitimate or, even if suspicious, work out exactly as they promise they will. Naturally it starts with small amounts as 1) a way to lure you in ("it's only a few bucks, what's the harm in that?" you might think), and 2) to build up your confidence in what they're telling you.

It gradually progresses to bigger and bigger amounts, then they start changing the game, asking to use your accounts or more of your money. Then they strike, take you for what they can get (which by then is usually a much more significant amount that you would miss!), and they're gone. Or worse, they get you to somehow involve friends or acquaintances, who might be the REAL targets (you're just the unwitting dupe in the whole thing), then you're stuck dealing with the aftermath.

ANY TIME SOMEONE YOU DON'T KNOW APPROACHES YOU ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN MOVING MONEY AROUND, RUN!!

There's a reason why they won't do it themselves - what they're getting you to do is most likely illegal, or they want to make sure it can't be traced back to them in the event it isn't criminal in nature but could open them up to civil suits.

The mere fact that you, by your own statement, know it's a scam and posted here asking questions is enough to tell you to give it a wide berth. And unless it's merely for the sake of curiosity, does it matter how the scam actually works? (grin)