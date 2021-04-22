20

Someone I knew online asked me to log in to his account in Pioneerbanking.online and make a few transfers for him as he "couldn't do it by himself for a couple of reasons". I foolishly did help him made 2 transfers and he's urging me to do the 3rd which I declined.

I am now aware that it's obviously a scam but I am not sure how it works? How can he takes advantages of me for doing those transfers for him?

What I noticed is that the website he provided looks suspicious and the beneficiary is invalid ( I asked a friend of mine to transfer a small amount of money to that account and it was sent back to my friend's account)

    Consider reporting this as soon as possible to the police and to the bank. If it is fraud, it might help that you came forward voluntarily before the authorities got involved. If it isn’t fraud, reporting doesn’t lose you anyth... nah, I’m pretty sure it’s fraudulent. If they are willing to post the access codes online, then they are online and have the access codes, so they can surely log in themselves to do the transfer. – Lawrence yesterday
    I don't think it's a valid bank since the website is pretty "weird" I'd say. I think maybe it's a phishing website built for the scamming purpose. Yes, I'll report it to the police. Thank you – Lan Anh yesterday
    "couldn't do it by himself" + no problem contacting you through the internet = fraud – Quora Feans yesterday
    It's clearly a fake website. I mean, they didn't even try. – David Schwartz yesterday
    The employees of this bank are impressive. They also have time to run this very similar looking bank as well as a uniform company and several non-profit groups, all while serving on a civil air patrol!. – bta yesterday
The scammer gave you login credentials to account X and had you move money to account Y.

The scammer didn't own account X. What is likely is that the person who owns account Y was told "I" will transfer $5,000 to your account, you keep $500 and send the rest as a money order to this address. The reason why account Y now appears invalid is that the owner of Y may have alerted the bank or the police.

When the authorities trace the transfer, they may track the login session to you.

The scammer also learned that you are willing to help them, at least for a little while.

    @Dave: Misdirection is easier when you create a scapegoat. If no one held the smoking gun, they'd look more into finding who held it. If you manage to let someone else hold the smoking gun for you, it's more likely that they stop looking after they found your scapegoat. This shouldn't be the case (we'd hope), but in reality if often is - and this is often how scammers eek out their advantage. – Flater yesterday
    @Lan Anh I had a quick look. It is pretty good, but A) google does not think their address exists and B) the nameserver is dns1.namecheaphosting.com and they have most data redacted on whois and C) dead links in footer. I would not give them my money. – Dave yesterday
    @Lan Anh Also one of the "team" is actually this woman. – Dave yesterday
    @Dave I was just looking as well, and their apply/register page is just as bad. Only validation on the fields is to make sure something is entered, but you can enter in any values you want (I entered 1 for all fields). I even registered with the exact same details twice and it let me continue without telling me the email and username were already in use, invalid DoB, too short/weak password, etc. etc. Also just a load of placeholder Lorem Ipsum text on their services page. Definite scam site. – crazyloonybin yesterday
    If the site is a scam, and Lan Anh used scammer provided credentials (not their own for a real site), then they cannot have done any real damage yet? – Dave yesterday
This sounds like the definition of a "confidence scheme", in which the scammer does things which at the beginning seem legitimate or, even if suspicious, work out exactly as they promise they will. Naturally it starts with small amounts as 1) a way to lure you in ("it's only a few bucks, what's the harm in that?" you might think), and 2) to build up your confidence in what they're telling you.

It gradually progresses to bigger and bigger amounts, then they start changing the game, asking to use your accounts or more of your money. Then they strike, take you for what they can get (which by then is usually a much more significant amount that you would miss!), and they're gone. Or worse, they get you to somehow involve friends or acquaintances, who might be the REAL targets (you're just the unwitting dupe in the whole thing), then you're stuck dealing with the aftermath.

ANY TIME SOMEONE YOU DON'T KNOW APPROACHES YOU ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN MOVING MONEY AROUND, RUN!!

There's a reason why they won't do it themselves - what they're getting you to do is most likely illegal, or they want to make sure it can't be traced back to them in the event it isn't criminal in nature but could open them up to civil suits.

The mere fact that you, by your own statement, know it's a scam and posted here asking questions is enough to tell you to give it a wide berth. And unless it's merely for the sake of curiosity, does it matter how the scam actually works? (grin)

  • I think it might be true, a "confidence scheme" to be escalated soon. Thank you for your answer. – Lan Anh yesterday
"couldn't do it by himself for a couple of reasons".

  1. The legitimate account holder will claw back the money after detecting the theft
  2. they would follow the money to me, and I'd go to jail

Those are the reasons. Better plan:

  • Find a (second) victim.
  • Have victim 2 transfer money from victim 1's account to victim 2's own account
  • Have victim 2 transfer money from own account to mine
  • except, use a different transfer method that is irreversible
  • I have the money. Woot!
  • Victim 1 detects fraud and claws back money. Victim 2 sees account go negative.
  • Victim 2 tries to claw back money sent to me. Can't, because I chose an irreversible method
  • Victim 2 left holding the bag. #notmyproblem
  • careful there! You might be giving some idiot an idea they might actually try! (grin) – SRiverNet yesterday
Yet another possibility is something along the lines of:

  • they ask you to perform an operation
  • they have the website display the outcome of a different operation instead
  • they claim you screwed something up and sent more money than you were asked to
  • they demand you compensate them

A recent video by Mark Rober showcases a real-life scam, primarily targeting older people, trying to guilt them into sending money in a way somewhat similar to what you describe.

