I know there is a similar topic here but since I'm new, I can't reply to that question so I have to make a new one. Someone I knew online asked me to login to his account in Pioneerbanking.online and make a few transfers for him as he "couldn't do it by himself for a couple of reasons". I fooly did help him made 2 transfers and he's urging me to do the 3rd which I declined.

I am now aware that it's obviously a scam but I am not sure how it works? How can he takes advantages of me for doing those transfers for him?

What I noticed is that the website he provided looks suspicious and the beneficiary is invalid ( I asked a friend of mine to transfer a small amount of money to that account and it was sent back to my friend's account)