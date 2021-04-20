0

I'm not overly familiar with SNAP/EBT policies, my girlfriend and daughter were on my mother in law's case(we live on the same property) but after a disagreement my wife called and removed herself from the case and created her own. The representative she spoke with told her it would not affect my mother-in-laws benefits and that next month my wife would receive her own separate benefits. Since this my mother in law has been in a rage claiming they've opened an investigation into her case over it and is worried about getting in trouble and insists that I make my wife and daughter leave for putting her freedom in jeopardy. After some digging I've come to the understanding that this is a highly unlikely scenario because her case worker to was informed after my wife left the SNAP group. I feel like she is lying out of spite and I can't seem to locate any in-depth written policies about this.

Improve this question
New contributor
Michael Sullender is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Michael Sullender is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.