I'm not overly familiar with SNAP/EBT policies, my girlfriend and daughter were on my mother in law's case(we live on the same property) but after a disagreement my wife called and removed herself from the case and created her own. The representative she spoke with told her it would not affect my mother-in-laws benefits and that next month my wife would receive her own separate benefits. Since this my mother in law has been in a rage claiming they've opened an investigation into her case over it and is worried about getting in trouble and insists that I make my wife and daughter leave for putting her freedom in jeopardy. After some digging I've come to the understanding that this is a highly unlikely scenario because her case worker to was informed after my wife left the SNAP group. I feel like she is lying out of spite and I can't seem to locate any in-depth written policies about this.