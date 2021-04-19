0

I received a $100 signup bonus for opening a new account with CapitalOne Checking account in USA. I kept a low balance and received very little (less than $1) interest. They didn't send 1099-INT because of low interest. But, they didn't send 1099-MISC for the bonus amount too.

Question: Should I have received 1099-MISC? Customer care said: 1099-MISC forms should have at least $600.

PS:

  1. Chase bank sent me 1099-MISC for a just $50 signup bonus in 2019.
  2. This link says bonus income may be reported on 1099-MISC.
  • 1
    What date did they put the bonus in your account? If there was a requirement to keep the account open for x days, it could have been in a different year. – mhoran_psprep 25 mins ago
  • @mhoran_psprep both (account opening + bonus) occurred in the same year (2020) – sam 19 mins ago
It's up to the bank's policy whether they send it out if you're under the $600 threshold, but either way, you still have to report it on your taxes. Doctor of Credit has a list of which banks report and which don't.

  • Should I report it as miscellaneous income? Tips, bonus? What kind of income/earnings? – sam 39 mins ago
  • I would report it as interest income. Could be misc income too and shouldn't make a difference. – Cody 34 mins ago

