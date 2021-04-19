I received a $100 signup bonus for opening a new account with CapitalOne Checking account in USA. I kept a low balance and received very little (less than $1) interest. They didn't send 1099-INT because of low interest. But, they didn't send 1099-MISC for the bonus amount too.

Question: Should I have received 1099-MISC? Customer care said: 1099-MISC forms should have at least $600.

