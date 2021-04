I am a US citizen living in Sweden.

I thought because my income was below the threshold for filing 1040, I did not need to submit any information to the IRS in 2019.

Unfortunately, I had a little over $10,000 across my accounts and so I realize now I should have filed FBAR for 2019.

When I submit the Streamline Foreign Offshore Procedure forms, do I now need to also include 1040? Or do I not need to because I would not have needed to in 2019?