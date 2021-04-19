2

So I think this is a basic question but I'm having trouble finding an answer.

I sold a rental property this year and it's going to move me up in the tax brackets.

My question is, when I sell assets like stocks that have been held longer than a year, are they still taxed at 15% or are they taxed at the higher rate?

I have some crypto I want to sell off and put into silver and gold but I'm not sure how much to put into savings because this tax system seems so confusing.

I'm not looking for an exact answer if it's not trivial, just maybe some guidance on where to look.

It depends on your income. The capital gains rates for long-term gains are 0%,, 15%, and 20%, depending on income. From the IRS:

Capital Gain Tax Rates

The tax rate on most net capital gain is no higher than 15% for most individuals. Some or all net capital gain may be taxed at 0% if your taxable income is less than $80,000.

A capital gain rate of 15% applies if your taxable income is $80,000 or more but less than $441,450 for single; $496,600 for married filing jointly or qualifying widow(er); $469,050 for head of household, or $248,300 for married filing separately.

However, a net capital gain tax rate of 20% applies to the extent that your taxable income exceeds the thresholds set for the 15% capital gain rate.

There are a few other exceptions where capital gains may be taxed at rates greater than 20%:

The taxable part of a gain from selling section 1202 qualified small business stock is taxed at a maximum 28% rate. Net capital gains from selling collectibles (such as coins or art) are taxed at a maximum 28% rate. The portion of any unrecaptured section 1250 gain from selling section 1250 real property is taxed at a maximum 25% rate. Note: Net short-term capital gains are subject to taxation as ordinary income at graduated tax rates.

  • Okay so if I'm understanding this correctly, it would be taxed at 15% up to the ceiling defined by my total taxable income. Then after that it's taxed at 20%? So for example, it'd be taxed at 15% up to 441,450 of taxable income. then the next dollar that comes from a sale subject to capital gains and every dollar after that are taxed at 20% – Anthony Russell 18 mins ago
    Yes I believe that is correct. I had thought the IRS website had a more informative and easier-to-read table somewhere, but I'm not able to find it at this time. – yoozer8 16 mins ago
    Income and Capital Gains taxes in the USA are bracket-specific. Below a threshold, the long term capital gains income will be taxed at the specified rate (15% up to $441,450 for instance), above that threshold will be taxed at the higher rate, but the income below that threshold will not be subject to the additional tax (you pay ONLY 15% on that first $441,450, no matter how much you make). For tax purposes, any capital gains where the asset is defined as short term, should be treated as earned income, not as capital gains (such as a stock held for <1Year). – GOATNine 11 mins ago

