So I think this is a basic question but I'm having trouble finding an answer.

I sold a rental property this year and it's going to move me up in the tax brackets.

My question is, when I sell assets like stocks that have been held longer than a year, are they still taxed at 15% or are they taxed at the higher rate?

I have some crypto I want to sell off and put into silver and gold but I'm not sure how much to put into savings because this tax system seems so confusing.

I'm not looking for an exact answer if it's not trivial, just maybe some guidance on where to look.