It depends on your income. The capital gains rates for long-term gains are 0%,, 15%, and 20%, depending on income. From the IRS:
Capital Gain Tax Rates
The tax rate on most net capital gain is no
higher than 15% for most individuals. Some or all net capital gain may
be taxed at 0% if your taxable income is less than $80,000.
A capital gain rate of 15% applies if your taxable income is $80,000
or more but less than $441,450 for single; $496,600 for married filing
jointly or qualifying widow(er); $469,050 for head of household, or
$248,300 for married filing separately.
However, a net capital gain tax rate of 20% applies to the extent that
your taxable income exceeds the thresholds set for the 15% capital
gain rate.
There are a few other exceptions where capital gains may be taxed at
rates greater than 20%:
The taxable part of a gain from selling section 1202 qualified small
business stock is taxed at a maximum 28% rate. Net capital gains from
selling collectibles (such as coins or art) are taxed at a maximum 28%
rate. The portion of any unrecaptured section 1250 gain from selling
section 1250 real property is taxed at a maximum 25% rate. Note: Net
short-term capital gains are subject to taxation as ordinary income at
graduated tax rates.