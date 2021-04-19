I ordered some food at a popular fast food chain, through drive through. When I arrived at my destination, I found my order was wrong, plus the food was very stale and cold. I paid for a rather extensive breakfast ($11) and I was instead given food probably left out over night, which isn't even on the menu at 7 am.

I went back to the store and asked for a refund from the manager. Due to COVID, I waited outside. He asked for my credit card, then came with a receipt with negative signs after the prices and said I was refunded. I now realize it seems to be fake...usually the receipts from this place show ************#### with the last four digits of my card number...the manager likely just made up the receipt and opened and shut the till.

Two weeks later, my bank still shows I was charged for the meal and never refunded. Note that the initial bank charge appeared on my card immediately, I even got a text alert for it. Is this an appropriate situation in which to use my credit card's "dispute charge" feature? Or is that a misuse of this feature?