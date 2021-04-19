1

I ordered some food at a popular fast food chain, through drive through. When I arrived at my destination, I found my order was wrong, plus the food was very stale and cold. I paid for a rather extensive breakfast ($11) and I was instead given food probably left out over night, which isn't even on the menu at 7 am.

I went back to the store and asked for a refund from the manager. Due to COVID, I waited outside. He asked for my credit card, then came with a receipt with negative signs after the prices and said I was refunded. I now realize it seems to be fake...usually the receipts from this place show ************#### with the last four digits of my card number...the manager likely just made up the receipt and opened and shut the till.

Two weeks later, my bank still shows I was charged for the meal and never refunded. Note that the initial bank charge appeared on my card immediately, I even got a text alert for it. Is this an appropriate situation in which to use my credit card's "dispute charge" feature? Or is that a misuse of this feature?

Typically it's best to start with the merchant, if possible. I would recommend that you call the restaurant first to see if they are able to assist. Since this is a fast food chain, they may redirect you to their corporate accounting office rather than the specific location you went to. If you don't get anywhere with them, then yes, this is a valid use of the feature.

If you still have the receipt showing the refund, it would be helpful in case they fight the dispute, but most likely they won't challenge it and you'll simply get refunded right away.

Yes, dispute the charge.

A dispute usually is open by the credit card for a period such as 30 days; if the refund is processed within that period, the dispute is moot and you are made whole. If the credit doesn't appear in 30 days it will come down to the credit card policy which side to take; you have documentation showing the business' intent and from the narrative are not trying to take advantage of them. Either they credit you and you are made whole, or they decide not to, and you are in the same position as now, but with no regrets for not trying.

The simple answer is

Yes.

Do it immediately.

Yes, of course, obviously - for sure.

This is the normal and everyday course of action.

