I ordered some food at a popular fast food chain, through drive through. When I arrived at my destination, I found my order was wrong, plus the food was very stale and cold.

I went back to the store and asked for a refund from the manager. Due to COVID, I waited outside. He asked for my credit card, then came with a receipt with negative signs after the prices and said I was refunded.

Two weeks later, my bank still shows I was charged for the meal and never refunded. Is this an appropriate situation in which to use my credit card's "dispute charge" feature? Or is that a misuse of this feature?

Typically it's best to start with the merchant, if possible. I would recommend that you call the restaurant first to see if they are able to assist. Since this is a fast food chain, they may redirect you to their corporate accounting office rather than the specific location you went to. If you don't get anywhere with them, then yes, this is a valid use of the feature.

If you still have the receipt showing the refund, it would be helpful in case they fight the dispute, but most likely they won't challenge it and you'll simply get refunded right away.

