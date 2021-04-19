1

Internal Revenue Code §871(i)(3) basically says that "deposit interest" on a deposit in a US bank is not taxable for US non-resident aliens.

The IRS pays interest on delayed refunds and issues a 1099-INT, which would normally be taxable income for a US tax resident.

Is this interest taxable income for a US tax non-resident or is it considered non-taxable under §871(i)(3) similar to most other interest income reported on a 1099-INT.

EDIT: My understanding is that if a NRA received the refund on time and put it in a bank account, the interest would not be taxable. Hence, the "spirit of the law" should allow the same for interest payed by the IRS for a delayed refund, but I don't see this clearly mentioned anywhere.

