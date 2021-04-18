0

I've researched the industry, I've read the financial statements, I've made my calculations, and I've finally bought the stock. Now what? From a fundamental analysis point of view, what do I need to do to stay up to date with the investment?

What I plan to do:

  • Read financial statements whenever they are published.
  • Keep up with company press releases — subscribe to the investors' mailing list and/or periodically check for new announcements on the investor relations website.
  • Check the stock's price regularly (e.g. twice a week) in order to not miss a good selling price.

Is there anything else I should be doing? I've heard about conference calls, but I don't know if those are of any use.

