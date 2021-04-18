I am checking out Apple's stock on TradingView on a Sunday night and it shows its price fluctuating? How is that possible? Isn't the stock market supposed to be closed on weekends? Same with forex. If I open EUR/USD, its price has also been fluctuating throughout the entire weekend, even though the market is closed.
Your night is daytime somewhere else, as is your weekend - arabic countries have their weekend on Fri & Sat, Sun is a normal workday… – Aganju 9 mins ago