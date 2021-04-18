0

My UK limited company holds some US dollars in a TransferWise account and I would like to invest in an index, to mitigate the effect of inflation.

Are there any stockbrokers which enable UK limited companies to have a US currency account?

Improve this question
New contributor
Leo S is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Leo S is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.