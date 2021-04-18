My UK limited company holds some US dollars in a TransferWise account and I would like to invest in an index, to mitigate the effect of inflation.
Are there any stockbrokers which enable UK limited companies to have a US currency account?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
My UK limited company holds some US dollars in a TransferWise account and I would like to invest in an index, to mitigate the effect of inflation.
Are there any stockbrokers which enable UK limited companies to have a US currency account?