Buying call options on 30,000 shares does not mean that you own or will own the shares; you still have to actually buy the shares. If the stock reaches the strike price of your calls, here $20, then you do not simply receive the shares; rather, you can exercise your right to buy them for $20 each.

Board members do not necessarily own the company; they represent the owners.

Receiving a salary or dividend from a company of which you are an owner is effectively giving yourself your own money. Even if you own a controlling stake of >50%, all shareholders or board members generally have to be treated proportionally, so any money you extract from the company will tend to reduce the value of your own shares by the same amount.

Bottom line, you will not get something for nothing. You will profit by taking over a company only if you have a way to unlock business value not perceived by the stock market.