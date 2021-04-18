Let's say I do something like this:
I pick some very small nasdaq stocks in the few M market cap.
I buy options on them. Say 1m $10 shares outstanding, I buy a 1 dollar $20 option for a year.
Assuming 10 board members and 70% institutional the average board member should should only own 3% of the company. So if I can do that I'm the same voting rights as a board member.
So under the math given I just need to buy $30k of options to aim for that.
Some of the stocks actually hit $20 so for my $30-100k investment I became an executive at a listed public company.
Then, I can basically vote myself salary and repeat.
Is this legal? Can I really "become" an executive for like $30k? Would I get arrested or would the other board members just kick me out somehow?
Also, I can raise the investment to 100k to get 12% of the company, then margin loan 4x and get 50%. So even if the institution voted against I still win.