Let's say I do something like this:

  1. I pick some very small nasdaq stocks in the few M market cap.

  2. I buy options on them. Say 1m $10 shares outstanding, I buy a 1 dollar $20 option for a year.

  3. Assuming 10 board members and 70% institutional the average board member should should only own 3% of the company. So if I can do that I'm the same voting rights as a board member.

  4. So under the math given I just need to buy $30k of options to aim for that.

  5. Some of the stocks actually hit $20 so for my $30-100k investment I became an executive at a listed public company.

  6. Then, I can basically vote myself salary and repeat.

Is this legal? Can I really "become" an executive for like $30k? Would I get arrested or would the other board members just kick me out somehow?

Also, I can raise the investment to 100k to get 12% of the company, then margin loan 4x and get 50%. So even if the institution voted against I still win.

Buying call options on 30,000 shares does not mean that you own or will own the shares; you still have to actually buy the shares. If the stock reaches the strike price of your calls, here $20, then you do not simply receive the shares; rather, you can exercise your right to buy them for $20 each.

Board members do not necessarily own the company; they represent the owners.

Receiving a salary or dividend from a company of which you are an owner is effectively giving yourself your own money. Even if you own a controlling stake of >50%, all shareholders or board members generally have to be treated proportionally, so any money you extract from the company will tend to reduce the value of your own shares by the same amount.

Bottom line, you will not get something for nothing. You will profit by taking over a company only if you have a way to unlock business value not perceived by the stock market.

  • But I basically execute a hostile takeover of a listed public company on a major exchange with a McDonald's salary – Jo S 28 mins ago
  • @JoS No, that's not what I'm saying. The call options are largely irrelevant. To buy 30,000 shares (3%) of the company costs $300k if you do so when the stock is $10. All the call options will do is hedge so that if the stock skyrockets before you buy it, you will pay at most "only" $600k. You seem to misunderstand how options work. – nanoman 19 mins ago
  • But there's margin – Jo S 18 mins ago
  • @JoS Yes, you can borrow to buy shares, but if you extract money from the company without creating business value, you will just reduce the value of your asset while your debt remains. If you just want to be able to say that you are an X% owner of a small public company, you still need funds equal to half of X% of the market cap (maximum 2x leverage for most retail investors). So to be a 50% owner of a $10M company you need $2.5M. – nanoman 10 mins ago
  • Leverage is 4x and you can assume the stock appreciates – Jo S 6 mins ago

