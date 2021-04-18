i am working on the accounting for a club-type organization. we are trying to use double entry bookkeeping but i'm still trying to wrap my head around it.
every year, we charge our members dues (20$)
new members must also purchase itemABC (10$) (which they get to keep) through us
we sell tickets to an event and by selling tickets (4$), members can 'earn back' half the ticket price against the cost of itemABC over time
it seems like to make this work, i need the following accounts:
dues (equity)
itemABC (equity)
itemABC pending (liability)
itemABC balancer (equity)
tickets (equity)
cash (asset)
and roughly follow the process
- new member joins us
DEBIT cash: 20$ CREDIT dues: 20$
DEBIT cash: 10$ CREDIT itemABC: 10$
DEBIT itemABC balancer: 10$ CREDIT itemABC pending: 10$
- we purchase itemABC from a supplier (not at a fixed price; let's say 11$)
DEBIT itemABC: 11$ CREDIT cash: 11$
- member sells 1 ticket; earns 2$ back
DEBIT cash: 4$ CREDIT tickets: 4$
DEBIT itemABC pending: 2$ CREDIT itemABC balancer: 2$
my main area of confusion is that itemABC balancer is so totally artificial - is that actually a normal/acceptable practice?
i'm pretty new to double entry, so it's entirely possible that i have a fundamental misunderstanding of it