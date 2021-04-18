i am working on the accounting for a club-type organization. we are trying to use double entry bookkeeping but i'm still trying to wrap my head around it.

every year, we charge our members dues (20$)

new members must also purchase itemABC (10$) (which they get to keep) through us

we sell tickets to an event and by selling tickets (4$), members can 'earn back' half the ticket price against the cost of itemABC over time

it seems like to make this work, i need the following accounts:

dues (equity)

itemABC (equity)

itemABC pending (liability)

itemABC balancer (equity)

tickets (equity)

cash (asset)

and roughly follow the process

new member joins us

DEBIT cash: 20$ CREDIT dues: 20$

DEBIT cash: 10$ CREDIT itemABC: 10$

DEBIT itemABC balancer: 10$ CREDIT itemABC pending: 10$

we purchase itemABC from a supplier (not at a fixed price; let's say 11$)

DEBIT itemABC: 11$ CREDIT cash: 11$

member sells 1 ticket; earns 2$ back

DEBIT cash: 4$ CREDIT tickets: 4$

DEBIT itemABC pending: 2$ CREDIT itemABC balancer: 2$

my main area of confusion is that itemABC balancer is so totally artificial - is that actually a normal/acceptable practice?

i'm pretty new to double entry, so it's entirely possible that i have a fundamental misunderstanding of it