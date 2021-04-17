0

I am a single individual who arrived in US in Aug 2015 on F1. I was on OPT until 30th Sept 2020 and then switched to H1B from 1st Oct 2020. After reading documents below, I gathered that since I have been F1 from 2015-2019 (5 years), I am no longer an exempt individual and thus all my days in 2020 would be counted towards the Substantial Presence Test which means I have to file as a Resident in 2020. I know I should consult a tax professional, but can someone please chime in on the following questions?

  1. Should I file as a Resident alien or a Non Resident alien for FY2020? Or would I have to file dual status given I was both F1 and H1B for 2020?
  2. I asked my employer to withhold FICA taxes from my paychecks for entirety of 2020 per the first link above. Is that correct?
