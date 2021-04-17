0

I have inherited a set of stocks that sit on the Swedish Stock exchange (in an Avanza brokerage) from a deceased relative. The stocks are still currently in the name/ownership of the still-living spouse. I am a dual US/German citizen who resides in the US. Ideally I would like to transfer the stocks directly from this brokerage to my brokerage, without selling them and transferring in cash to avoid a taxable event. The brokerages I have access to refuse to do this for a variety of reasons (my primary residence, international transfer issues, audit/money laundering considerations, etc...). Is there a simple way to do to this? Do I just need to find a brokerage that allows for this sort of thing?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.