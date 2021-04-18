A 10-year convertible bond with a somewhat high (compared to the current market) 7.5% per annum coupon interest rate was issued 5 years ago at par by Company XYZ, a highly-rated bond issuer. It specifies that for each $1000 of par value, the bond-holder can convert any time into 20 shares of XYZ common stock. XYZ common stock is currently trading at around $65 per share. The bond has 5 years remaining to maturity, but is also callable by the issuer at $1025 for each $1000 of par value. The issuer call can be exercised at any time after the next interest coupon payment date, which is 3 weeks away. The issuer has excess cash and has been paying off/retiring other high interest rate debts recently. Given the information in this paragraph only, what is the approximate current market price of the bond, and why?