A 10-year convertible bond with a somewhat high (compared to the current market) 7.5% per annum coupon interest rate was issued 5 years ago at par by Company XYZ, a highly-rated bond issuer. It specifies that for each $1000 of par value, the bond-holder can convert any time into 20 shares of XYZ common stock. XYZ common stock is currently trading at around $65 per share. The bond has 5 years remaining to maturity, but is also callable by the issuer at $1025 for each $1000 of par value. The issuer call can be exercised at any time after the next interest coupon payment date, which is 3 weeks away. The issuer has excess cash and has been paying off/retiring other high interest rate debts recently. Given the information in this paragraph only, what is the approximate current market price of the bond, and why?
There are SOOO many factors that affect the answer to your question - what is the viability of the issuing company over the remaining life of the bond, how likely is it the issuer will call after the next payment date, what's the attractiveness of XYZ's stock that would make conversion more desirable than holding the bond to maturity for the coupon rate, and so on. This is just stuff off the top of my head, too, and I'm not really a bond guy. – SRiverNet yesterday