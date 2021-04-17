It's a great theoretical question. In my opinion,

There is No Way to do this

Why do I say so?

When BANKS, for goodness sake, hold the title on a car, even they know that in fact it is: worthless. The only reason the system works is that they do enough volume to write off losses.

All of your thoughts are spot-on:

"but then I would have to repossess it somehow if he never made the final payment"

Exactly correct. Note that even banks can barely repossess a car. The "repo-man" is just a myth, it may come in to play with expensive vehicles. But cars are: worthless. One dent and it's less than worthless.

Would I have to report it to the police as stolen in this case

Yes, but: the cops don't care about civil matters. The guy would just say "He sold it to me - here's the contract" and then the cops would be incredibly angry at you. Think about it: can banks call the cops when someone defaults?

Does the buyer have any legal right to keep the car if I let him drive it away without the title

Certainly! The title's just some piece of paper. He'd have another piece of paper saying that: you sold it to him. OK, so you could have a "legal battle". That would cost you two, maybe three hundred thousand dollars.

Also say in theory you "won". The guy could take a quarter from his pocket, and run it down the length of the car, and then say "oh, you won, take it, here's the keys". The vehicle would be worth less than nothing.

Could I be liable if he gets in an accident?

100% yes. Any competent accident attorney would go after all parties incredibly aggressively. It would be easy to argue that you were (say - just one example) operating a lease service with no third-party insurance.

