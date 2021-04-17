I am selling an old car for $2500. A stranger offered to buy it at my asking price but wanted to know if I would accept (installment) payments. This sounds like a VERY BAD IDEA so I told him no. But I got to thinking, how would selling a car to another private party on payments even work? I suppose I could keep the title and let him have the car until it is paid in full, but then I would have to repossess it somehow if he never made the final payment. Would I have to report it to the police as stolen in this case? Does the buyer have any legal right to keep the car if I let him drive it away without the title? Could I be liable if he gets in an accident? How else could this work? Is there a way it is normally done that wouldn't involve a lot of risk for me or a bunch of extra work?
Not an answer, just guidelines. Consider to have a legal contract created. Automobile titles allow for lienholders, which permits the new owner to register the vehicle, but the lienholder has rights to it. The legal contract should also require vehicle insurance, not just liability. – fred_dot_u 19 mins ago
It's a great theoretical question. In my opinion,
- There is No Way to do this
Why do I say so?
- When BANKS, for goodness sake, hold the title on a car, even they know that in fact it is: worthless. The only reason the system works is that they do enough volume to write off losses.
All of your thoughts are spot-on:
"but then I would have to repossess it somehow if he never made the final payment"
Exactly correct. Note that even banks can barely repossess a car. The "repo-man" is just a myth, it may come in to play with expensive vehicles. But cars are: worthless. One dent and it's less than worthless.
Would I have to report it to the police as stolen in this case
Yes, but: the cops don't care about civil matters. The guy would just say "He sold it to me - here's the contract" and then the cops would be incredibly angry at you. Think about it: can banks call the cops when someone defaults?
Does the buyer have any legal right to keep the car if I let him drive it away without the title
Certainly! The title's just some piece of paper. He'd have another piece of paper saying that: you sold it to him. OK, so you could have a "legal battle". That would cost you two, maybe three hundred thousand dollars.
Also say in theory you "won". The guy could take a quarter from his pocket, and run it down the length of the car, and then say "oh, you won, take it, here's the keys". The vehicle would be worth less than nothing.
Could I be liable if he gets in an accident?
100% yes. Any competent accident attorney would go after all parties incredibly aggressively. It would be easy to argue that you were (say - just one example) operating a lease service with no third-party insurance.
