No refunds are available. Unpaid premiums will eventually cause your plan to be cancelled, retroactive to the last month that you paid for.

These unpaid premiums are not debt that you have to worry about. However, if you ever wish to enroll with Kaiser again, Kaiser can charge you as follows: "The consumer can be charged no more than one month of back premium payment in order for the health plan to be effectuated, if the consumer is enrolling in the health plan again."

https://insuremekevin.com/kaiser-cancels-coverage-of-covered-california-member-for-past-due-premiums-not-owed/