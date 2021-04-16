I had a personal health insurance plan from Kaiser, but I forgot to cancel it when my workplace health insurance coverage (also from Kaiser) started, so for 2 months I was charged for 2 plans. Is it possible to get a refund or not pay the premium from my personal plan for the 2 months?
was the coverage through an employer? – quid 47 mins ago
1 was personal 1 was from employer – bakalolo 44 mins ago
was the coverage you want to cancel and refund from an employer? You probably have a better shot at getting a refund if that is the case. – quid 43 mins ago
I mean either 1 is fine I don't really want to ask the HR but I can if there is a chance, but its already docked from my paycheck .. – bakalolo 41 mins ago
Either one is very different that's why I'm asking the question. The situation and universe of answers will be different if this is 1) you had individual coverage and moved to an employer plan, or 2) if you went from an employer plan to an individual plan, or 3) went from an employer plan to a different employer plan and inside those options which is the kaiser plan you want to cancel for a refund. – quid 38 mins ago
No refunds are available. Unpaid premiums will eventually cause your plan to be cancelled, retroactive to the last month that you paid for.
These unpaid premiums are not debt that you have to worry about. However, if you ever wish to enroll with Kaiser again, Kaiser can charge you as follows: "The consumer can be charged no more than one month of back premium payment in order for the health plan to be effectuated, if the consumer is enrolling in the health plan again."
https://insuremekevin.com/kaiser-cancels-coverage-of-covered-california-member-for-past-due-premiums-not-owed/