The Canadian income tax return line 47600 is for "tax paid by installments".

Assuming I overpaid, if I enter less than the amount I actually paid (making the total owed or refunded be zero), will the unused portion automatically move into prepaid taxes for the next year?

I'm hoping it will simplify things (e.g. avoiding asking for a refund at the same time as I'm sending them an installment for about the same amount), but fear it might create a lot of additional paperwork instead.