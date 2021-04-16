This seems like over-planning. A car is just one of many things (though one of the larger things) you will presumably buy over the next few years, and you will hopefully be saving additional money over that time as well. A few percentage points of uncertainty about car price inflation seems lost in the noise.

Just keep a reasonable amount in a low-risk investment like high-yield savings, money market, or CD, and make the decision about how much to spend on which car when you're ready to buy. If you start seeing that you'll need to spend a little more than what you earmarked, spend less on other things to make up for it.