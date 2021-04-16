1

I apologize if this might be the wrong site to ask, I didn't specifically see anything in the help section going against "recommendation questions".

I am trying to compare the "effective income" for several countries, by comparing (gross) salaries from sites such as levels.fyi, and estimating how much would be left for actual spending each month.

The problem I encounter with some of the sites I have tried so far are:

  • Local taxation is outdated and/or incorrectly modeled. E.g., income taxes for some salary bands in Germany follow a geometric progression instead of flat levels (source).
  • Additionally, income tax is not the always the only mandatory deduction. Again, in Germany, there are additional costs for statutory healthcare, public retirement funds, etc., which make up a quite significant portion of someones paycheck. However, most sites I tried were giving me simply an estimate for the marginal tax rate, plus maybe some federal taxes (for US locations).
  • Similarly, some states in the US have a widely differing implementation, I don't know if other countries have similarly stark differences in the taxation rates.
  • Coverage. Some sites simply detail taxes only for the US states, but don't have access to information from European/Asian countries.

Note that this is not so much about living costs, for which I think there are more decent sites available.

  • "Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve." – Flux 29 mins ago
  • Is there a specific community that would help with such questions instead? – dennlinger 26 mins ago
  • "I didn't specifically see anything in the help section going against "recommendation questions"" Which help section did you read? – Flux 21 mins ago
  • 1
    "Is there a specific community that would help with such questions instead?" I am not aware of any community in the Stack Exchange network that allows this question. Perhaps you could try other websites, such as the Bogleheads forum. – Flux 19 mins ago
  • 1
    I think you'll find all sources that attempt this flawed to some extent. Even if you find properly estimated total tax burdens from all sources at various income ranges for different countries you'll still have an incomplete picture without purchasing power parity. If you find an agreeable source it would be of interest to me. – Hart CO 12 mins ago

