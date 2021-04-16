I apologize if this might be the wrong site to ask, I didn't specifically see anything in the help section going against "recommendation questions".

I am trying to compare the "effective income" for several countries, by comparing (gross) salaries from sites such as levels.fyi, and estimating how much would be left for actual spending each month.

The problem I encounter with some of the sites I have tried so far are:

Local taxation is outdated and/or incorrectly modeled. E.g., income taxes for some salary bands in Germany follow a geometric progression instead of flat levels (source).

Additionally, income tax is not the always the only mandatory deduction. Again, in Germany, there are additional costs for statutory healthcare, public retirement funds, etc., which make up a quite significant portion of someones paycheck. However, most sites I tried were giving me simply an estimate for the marginal tax rate, plus maybe some federal taxes (for US locations).

Similarly, some states in the US have a widely differing implementation, I don't know if other countries have similarly stark differences in the taxation rates.

Coverage. Some sites simply detail taxes only for the US states, but don't have access to information from European/Asian countries.

Note that this is not so much about living costs, for which I think there are more decent sites available.