0

Do OTC stocks trade similarly to their foreign exchange equivalents?

I'm looking at a company that is not available for US investors on the ASX, but it has ticker on the OTCQX. My broker shows me historical data for this ticker, and it shows it never rose above $0.6 all the way back to 2002; whereas if I look at other charting sites, it shows historical price data similar to the ASX component.

I'm not sure who to believe. I would have thought that the OTC equivalent trades just like it would on its primary exchange, with the only difference in price being the currency used.

Do OTC stocks not trade at the same value as their foreign exchange component?

Edit: the company is ASX:DYL and OTCMKTS:DYLLF; charts:

I'm just unsure why OTC/Fidelity show such low pricing for the OTC stock in years when the company is trading for much 4-5x on its primary exchange duirng that time; plus I'm not sure why Google/StockTwits/Tradingview/SeekingAlpha all show similar price history for the OTC stock but OTC/Fidelity don't. OTC says that DYLLF has been a member of OTCQX since 2018, so perhaps that is where the discrepancy occurs and the charts from Google are showing the history of the primary exchange ticker (DYL)?

Improve this question
New contributor
pasta_sauce is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
5
  • What is the name of this company? – Flux 3 hours ago
  • Is this Deep Yellow Limited (ASX: DYL; OTC: DYLLF)? – Flux 3 hours ago
  • @Flux see the update please; yes that is the ticker combo – pasta_sauce 3 hours ago
  • Please take a screenshot of the Fidelity chart because an account is needed to see the chart. – Flux 2 hours ago
  • @Flux updated with screenshot; Fidelity and OTCMarkets have near identical charts – pasta_sauce 2 hours ago
0

Do OTC stocks trade similarly to their foreign exchange equivalents?

For F shares (such as DYLLF), the answer is "yes". For OTC stocks in general, the answer is "no".

I'm sure that the discrepancies are caused by faulty data. The faulty data is likely caused by Deep Yellow's 1-for-20 reverse stock split in March 2017:

However, I do not have access to reliable financial data to tell you which charts are correct.

Improve this answer
4
  • Oh interesting, something I hadn't learned about. Do you know a good resource that talks about the differ ticker suffixes on the OTC? Such as F vs Y vs OB, etc. – pasta_sauce 1 hour ago
  • 1
    You can see the list of fifth character suffixes here: otce.finra.org/otce/fifth-char-identifier – Flux 1 hour ago
  • Excellent, good to know F shares trade at the same rate as their primary exchange component; so in this case if DYL or DYLLF starts to rise/fall, the other should rise/fall at a commensurate rate. What is the proper term for "primary exchange component"? Is it "parent ticker"? – pasta_sauce 1 hour ago
  • I would say that DYL is the underlying security of DYLLF. However, I'm not sure if that is the proper terminology. – Flux 1 hour ago

Your Answer

pasta_sauce is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.