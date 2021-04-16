0

Do OTC stocks trade similarly to their foreign exchange equivalents?

I'm looking at a company that is not available for US investors on the ASX, but it has ticker on the OTCQX. My broker shows me historical data for this ticker, and it shows it never $0.6 all the way back to 2002; whereas if I look at other charting sites, it shows historical price data similar to the ASX component.

I'm not sure who to believe. I would have thought that the OTC equivalent trades just like it would on its primary exchange, with the only difference in price being the currency used.

Do OTC stocks not trade at the same value as their foreign exchange component?

  • What is the name of this company? – Flux 7 mins ago
  • "... it shows it never $0.6 all the way back to 2002" Is there a typo somewhere in this sentence? – Flux 4 mins ago
  • Is this Deep Yellow Limited (ASX: DYL, OTC: DYLLF)? – Flux 23 secs ago

