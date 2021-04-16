Why is wholesale price index so important for us? How does it impact and what role does supply chain have to do with it?
It is a representative sample of wholesale goods that is used as a measure of inflation, and varies from country to country. Basically it helps economists understand inflationary pressures at the pre-retail level.
It can certainly affect monetary policy, and it might affect purchasing manager decisions. Further, it is a good leading indicator of price inflation on the consumer level - if the store pays more for inventory then so does the end consumer.