How safe is it to invest in cryptocurrency . I see bitcoin going up almost every time I look at the market value. How can anyone be sure it wouldn't crash in future.
A lot of people are very skeptical about cryptocurrency but the truth is that crypto is currently making money for some countries, individuals and organizations. I turned $5k into 6 figures in less than 5 months. How did I do it. I invested in bitcoin. Now investing in crypto and having it crash in the future is one thing but investing in a certified crypto investment company that guarantees the safety of your money no matter what happens to crypto in the future is another thing.
The fact is, there's no guarantee of anything, but a total crash is extremely unlikely.
Crypto is in a bit of a speculative bubble right now, and like any asset class it will go through cycles of growth and contraction, which is normal.
The challenge to mainstream acceptance of crypto as a useful currency is it's volatility (driven by investment speculation) and the fact it is being treated as an asset class. Who wants to use an appreciating asset (like BitCoin) to buy a depreciating asset (like a car)?
I think it's safe to say that crypto is here to stay, and the industry will go through growing pains, but as was pointed out, there is still plenty of room for growth (and profits) if you're careful and do your research homework.