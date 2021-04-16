The fact is, there's no guarantee of anything, but a total crash is extremely unlikely.

Crypto is in a bit of a speculative bubble right now, and like any asset class it will go through cycles of growth and contraction, which is normal.

The challenge to mainstream acceptance of crypto as a useful currency is it's volatility (driven by investment speculation) and the fact it is being treated as an asset class. Who wants to use an appreciating asset (like BitCoin) to buy a depreciating asset (like a car)?

I think it's safe to say that crypto is here to stay, and the industry will go through growing pains, but as was pointed out, there is still plenty of room for growth (and profits) if you're careful and do your research homework.