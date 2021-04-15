I have a net worth in the seven figures. I went to my bank to deposit a check from my brokerage. And guess what- they said no.

After pressing them they actually brought the manager out and showed me some math. Corporate says that the branch isn't allowed to do any transactions on personal accounts of greater value than nine digits. This is because their underlying reserves in a given state are only a billion dollars and anything over 5% is a material accounting change. Hence they won't let me deposit a check that size and instead want me to open a "high net worth" account and do transfers through a prime brokerage. They absolutely refuse flat out to let me deposit a large check into a regular savings or checking account. Furthermore they require the assets be diversified and require all these things besides just letting it sit.

I could of course open a business account but that's stupid. Bank is chase.

Is this normal behavior? Does every bank not actually allow you to put millions of dollars into a regular checking account since it would damage their reserve accounting if I pressed a button?