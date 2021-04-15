Im asking on behalf of my sister in law. She finally just got her 2019 tax refund today. Her husband past away in 2019 and she had filed her taxes as joint with him and her and indicated he was deceased as he past away in early 2019.

However her return check or her tax refund was pay to the order of her husband’s name. She thought they would of put her name as she indicated he was deceased however on the pay check it says pay to HusbandFirstName HusbandLastName with no mention of my sister in law’s name on the check only his (even though it was a joint tax return).

Can she sign and cash the tax refund since he is no longer alive? She definitely does not want to write his name on the back of the check as that is forgery. Should she just write her name on the back of the check (area where you sign it) even though the front of the check reads “payable to HusbandFirstName HusbandLastName”.

My sister in law has the same last name as her husband’s and was married to him at the time of his death.